Lightfoot’s pick for Chicago top cop is former Dallas police chief David Brown: sources

DALLAS, TX – JULY 11: Dallas Police Chief David Brown updates the media at the Jack Evans Police Headquarters building on July 11, 2016 in Dallas, Texas. Most of Dallas got back to work on Monday following an emotional and stressed filled weekend. Five police officers were killed and seven others were injured in the evening ambush during a march against recent police involved shootings. The suspect, 25-year-old Micah Xavier Johnson of Mesquite, Texas, once served in the military. This is the deadliest incident for U.S. law enforcement since September 11. (Photo by Stewart F. House/Getty Images)

CHICAGO — It appears Mayor Lori Lightfoot has made her choice for the Chicago Police Department’s new superintendent.

Sources familiar with the process tell WGN that Lightfoot’s pick is former Dallas police chief David Brown.

Brown is one of three finalists, which were announced Wednesday. The other two finalists are Chicago Police Deputy Chief Ernest Cato and Aurora Police Chief Kristen Ziman.

At a Thursday morning news conference, when Lightfoot was asked if she’s made her pick, she said, “When there’s a time for that announcement, we will make it.”

Lightfoot will select the new top cop that will succeed interim Supt. Charlie Beck, who replaced former Supt. Eddie Johnson.

Sources tell WGN Beck is likely to remain involved with CPD as a consultant.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.