Lightfoot’s pick for Chicago top cop is former Dallas police chief David Brown: sources

CHICAGO — It appears Mayor Lori Lightfoot has made her choice for the Chicago Police Department’s new superintendent.
Sources familiar with the process tell WGN that Lightfoot’s pick is former Dallas police chief David Brown.
Brown is one of three finalists, which were announced Wednesday. The other two finalists are Chicago Police Deputy Chief Ernest Cato and Aurora Police Chief Kristen Ziman.
At a Thursday morning news conference, when Lightfoot was asked if she’s made her pick, she said, “When there’s a time for that announcement, we will make it.”
Lightfoot will select the new top cop that will succeed interim Supt. Charlie Beck, who replaced former Supt. Eddie Johnson.
Sources tell WGN Beck is likely to remain involved with CPD as a consultant.
