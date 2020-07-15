Lightfoot warns city could go back to Phase 3 if coronavirus cases continue to increase

CHICAGO —Mayor Lori Lightfoot held a news conference Wednesday with city health officials and warned residents that the number of coronavirus cases in Chicago is trending upwards, especially for young people. It could mean serious consequences for daily life in the city once again.

“We are dangerously close to going back to a dangerous state of conditions,” Lightfoot said.

Lightfoot cited an increase in COVID-19 cases in the age group of 18 – 29 year olds which has seen a nearly 30% increase since June.

To all those younger folks thinking they're immune to COVID-19… none of us are invincible. Wear a mask, wash your hands, and stay 6 ft apart. https://t.co/5D7ng691f8 pic.twitter.com/HuGBR3qigH — Mayor Lori Lightfoot (@chicagosmayor) July 15, 2020

““If we continue to see this uptick in cases we are going to have no choice but to go back into phase three,” she said. “That means shutting businesses down. That means imposing more restrictions on your mobility.”

Lightfoot reiterated the importance of wearing masks and social distancing as well as minimizing the number of people at gatherings.

“The last thing I want to do is take steps back,” she said. “No one wants to go back there. But we will have to go back there if people continue to ignore the public health guidance.”

Tuesday the City of Chicago is extending its travel quarantine order to include two more states that are seeing spikes in coronavirus cases.

Starting Friday anyone arriving in Chicago after spending at least 24 hours in Iowa or Oklahoma will be asked to quarantine for 14 days upon arrival. This includes both residents and people visiting the city.

Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, California, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Louisiana, Mississippi, North Carolina, Nevada, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, and Utah were already on the list.