Lightfoot unveils $330M affordable housing program to help South, West Sides

CHICAGO — Mayor Lori Lightfoot unveiled a multimillion-dollar partnership to spur the development of affordable housing in some of Chicago’s most under-served neighborhoods.

City officials say affordable housing is a top priority and this is the kind of investment Chicago needs.

Anthony Oliver’s apartment building in South Shore is being rehabbed with financing from the Community Investment Corporation. At a press conference Thursday, the mayor celebrated a $330 million lending commitment from 40 banks to fund affordable housing – mostly on the South and West Sides.

The initiative aims to help private landlords buy and rehab 7,000 units of rental housing over the next five years.

“Everyone deserves affordable housing especially during this time when having a home to shelter in is so important,” Marisa Novara, Chicago Dept. of Housing Commissioner, said.

On COVID-19, the mayor responded to CDC guidance alerting states to get ready for a vaccine. She said she would be shocked if there was a vaccine ready by Election Day in November. She said the CDC should be focused on the science.