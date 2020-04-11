Lightfoot: Too soon to discuss fate of Chicago’s summer festivals

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - Mayor lightfoot said Friday it's too soon to discuss the fate of chicago's popular summer outdoor events amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The events are major boosts for the city's economy, non-profits, and neighborhood enrichment programs.

The mayor said science and data will be the guiding forces ahead and that the city will take a wait-and-see approach.

"I think we have a long way to go before we at events like July and August."

Event planners said they will be ready for what ever restrictions may lay ahead.

"Social distancing needs to be in place, we are going to work with our vendors to be able to make sure we are able to provide as much social distancing as possible," Michelle Krage with Star Events said.

While the number of infections and deaths continues to rise, Pritzker said they appear to be growing more slowly.

Whatever progress is being made, Pritzker acknowledged "it's still up in the air" whether the number of cases in the state are peaking.

"The curve is still upward trajectory, and so just because we're bending the curve doesn't mean it's bending down yet, so people need to understand it's unlikely we will be able to lift this stay-at-home order before April 30," Pritzker said.