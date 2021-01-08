LIVE: Lightfoot joins CPS leaders for update on reopening of schools

CHICAGO — In-person classes are set to begin for some Chicago Public Schools students next week.

Later this morning, Mayor Lori Lightfoot will join CPS CEO Dr. Janice Jackson and other community members for an update on the return to in-person learning.

CPS said they’re prepared and have spent millions updating ventilation systems, adding hand sanitizer and specialized air purifiers to classrooms.

While some parents support having their children return to class, others do not.

They along with the teachers union argue it simply isn’t safe yet.

The Chicago Teacher Union issued a statement Friday and said cleaning and ventilation issues remain.

“Thousands of Chicago Public Schools teachers, clinicians and staff returning to school buildings last Monday found conditions far below the standards and promises touted by Mayor Lori Lightfoot and Chicago Public Schools in preparation for opening doors to students on Jan. 11,” the statement said in part.