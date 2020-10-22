Lightfoot to give COVID-19 in Chicago update Thursday

CHICAGO — Mayor Lori Lightfoot announced she and city health officials will hold a news conference Thursday with an update on COVID-19 in Chicago.

Lightfoot will join Chicago Department of Public Health Commissioner Dr Allison Arwady and Commissioner at Chicago Department of Business Affairs and Consumer Protection Rosa Escareno for a news conference at 1 p.m. Thursday. According to a statement from the mayor’s office, they “will provide an update on the City’s COVID-19 reopening framework.” No other information was provided.

On Monday, Lightfoot warned residents that some coronavirus restrictions could return in Chicago if the number of COVID-19 cases in the city continue to rise.

City health officials said cases have risen by more than 50 percent over the past two weeks, increasing at a rate last seen in March and April. The 500 cases per day reported Monday is the highest level seen since late May.

While this increase coincided with a rise in testing to 11,000 a day, the test positivity rate also increased by more than a percentage point to 5.2 percent. There has also been an increase in hospitalizations, which are up 25 percent for non-ICU COVID patients and suspected cases since September 22.

“The data is clear – we are now in a second surge of COVID-19 and I am extremely concerned,” Lightfoot said Monday. “Now is the time to double down on what we know works and come together as a city to flatten the curve once again.”