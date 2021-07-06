Lightfoot to comment on violent holiday weekend in Chicago

CHICAGO — Mayor Lori Lightfoot will make her first public appearance since the violent holiday weekend in Chicago that left 18 people dead and 100 people shot.

Although she’s going to talk investment in education at a ribbon cutting in the city’s Pullman neighborhood, she is expected to address the issue.

So far Lightfoot has defended her Chicago police Supt David Brown and used statistics to argue there’s been a downward trend in violence. Lightfoot campaigned as a public safety expert and she has repeatedly said she wears the jacket for crime.

City Council is growing restless. The alderpeople want to play a bigger role in public safety. Last Friday, they grilled Brown at a city council meeting.

“We cannot continue to normalize this level of violence,” Earlier Tuesday, Ald. Byron Sigho-Lopez (25th Ward) said earlier Tuesday. “In the city, in our communities, we’re seeing tragedy, time after time. We’re seeing dozens of parents who continue to mourn the loss of a daughter or a son or a loved one or a sibling.”

Despite 100 people shot, Brown said Tuesday the police did their part to prevent crime this weekend.

Read more Chicago news headlines and stories here.