Lightfoot outraged after aldermen block vote to expand her spending powers during COVID-19 pandemic

CHICAGO — Mayor Lori Lightfoot was furious after a small group of aldermen blocked a vote on expanding her spending powers due to the coronavirus.

“They stuck out like a sore thumb, choosing to serve themselves instead of the residents who elected them,” she said at a news conference after Wednesday’s City Council meeting.

Also says she's personally "embarrassed" that the alderman from the ward where she lives, Carlos Ramirez-Rosa, supported delaying expansion of her emergency powers. — Tahman Bradley (@tahmanbradley) April 22, 2020

The emergency powers ordinance would give the city’s Chief Procurement Officer the authority to approve emergency contracts of up to $1 million and allow the Budget Director to spend and move funds within city departments.

Instead, Lightfoot foes Ald. Raymond Lopez (Ward 15) and Ald. Carlos Ramirez-Rosa (Ward 35), delayed the vote until the next City Council meeting. The mayor responded by immediately setting a new meeting for 1 p.m. Friday to vote on the measure.

Lightfoot said she was personally embarrassed that the alderman from her own ward, Ramirez-Rosa, supported the delay on the vote.

Several Black Caucus members also voted against the measure, saying they wanted more say on how money is spent to combat COVID-19. Some aldermen said they’re willing to meet weekly to carry out their oversight duties.

The emergency powers in the ordinance would expire on June 30 unless aldermen approved an extension.