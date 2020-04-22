Watch Live
Pritzker and health officials give daily update on COVID-19

Lightfoot outraged after aldermen block vote to expand her spending powers during COVID-19 pandemic

Chicago News

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:

CHICAGO — Mayor Lori Lightfoot was furious after a small group of aldermen blocked a vote on expanding her spending powers due to the coronavirus.

“They stuck out like a sore thumb, choosing to serve themselves instead of the residents who elected them,” she said at a news conference after Wednesday’s City Council meeting.

The emergency powers ordinance would give the city’s Chief Procurement Officer the authority to approve emergency contracts of up to $1 million and allow the Budget Director to spend and move funds within city departments.

Instead, Lightfoot foes Ald. Raymond Lopez (Ward 15) and Ald. Carlos Ramirez-Rosa (Ward 35), delayed the vote until the next City Council meeting. The mayor responded by immediately setting a new meeting for 1 p.m. Friday to vote on the measure.

Lightfoot said she was personally embarrassed that the alderman from her own ward, Ramirez-Rosa, supported the delay on the vote.

Several Black Caucus members also voted against the measure, saying they wanted more say on how money is spent to combat COVID-19. Some aldermen said they’re willing to meet weekly to carry out their oversight duties.

The emergency powers in the ordinance would expire on June 30 unless aldermen approved an extension.

Share this story

Popular

Latest News

More News