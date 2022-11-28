CHICAGO — Mayor Lori Lightfoot files her nominating petitions Monday morning — the last possible day to file for Chicago board of elections

Lightfoot seeks her second term after filing four years ago and defeating Cook County board president Toni Preckwinkle when facing candidates with name recognition was considered a longshot.

While the advantage of filing later gives more time to collect signatures and less time for opponents to challenge signatures on petitions, there are still six challengers who filed on the first day.

Historically, candidates file their petitions on the first day, a week ago, to show more political force and get their name at the top of the ballot — which is considered an advantage.

The last spot is considered the next best position.

Candidates must collect at least 12,500 signatures to get on February 28t ballot.