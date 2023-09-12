Police car with blue lights on the crime scene in traffic / urban environment.

CHICAGO — Police were called to several libraries in the Chicago area on Tuesday in regard to bomb threats. Police continue to investigate, but officers say none of the threats were substantiated.

Threats in Aurora

Police in Aurora say officers are investigating reports of bomb threats at three Aurora libraries on Tuesday afternoon.

Aurora police first notified the public about the threats in a tweet shared around 3 p.m.

In a follow-up post, officers asked the public to avoid areas near the Santori Public Library in the 100 block of South River Street, areas near the Eola branch library in the 500 block of South Eola Road, and areas near the West branch library in the 200 block of South Constitution Drive, while they evacuated and shut down roadways. Police say each location has since reopened to the public.

Police say the evacuations were ordered at all of the impacted libraries as a precautionary measure, but after authorities conducted searches of all of the targeted buildings, no explosive devices were located.

Police say the incident appears to be a hoax and ask anyone with information about the threats to call the Aurora Police’s Investigations Division at 630-256-5500

Threats in Evanston

Evanston police are investigating reports of a bomb threat at the Evanston Public Library in the 1700 block of Orrington Avenue.

Police first notified the public about the reported threat around 4:30 p.m.

Police say the Cook County Sherriff’s Bomb Squad was called in and the building was evacuated, however, officers say no threat has been substantiated.

Police are asking the public to avoid the area while they conduct their investigation.

Threats in Addison

Police in Addison say officers responded to reports of a bomb threat at Addison Public Library on 4 Friendship Plaza on Tuesday.

Addison police say the Village and Library campuses were closed to the public while the DuPage County Bomb Squad searched the building.

Police say they have since determined that the threat was unfounded.

Threats in Chicago

Just before 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Chicago police were called to the Harold Washington Library in the 400 block of State Street after an employee received an email stating that there was a bomb on campus.

Police say no threats were found after the bomb squad and a K9 unit were called in to conduct security sweeps.

Police say the building was not evacuated and Area 3 detectives are now investigating.

This is a developing story, stay with WGN News for the latest updates.