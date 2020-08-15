Less than 24 hours after reopening, historic covered bridge in Long Grove hit again

LONG GROVE, Ill. — Less than 24 hours after it reopened, a historic covered bridge in Long Grove was hit again.

At around 12:30 p.m, officers were dispatched to the bridge, located on Robert Parker Coffin Road over Buffalo Creek, on the report of a crash.

Police said a school bus carrying a group of golfers on their way to an outing got stuck while crossing the 114-year-old bridge.

Long Grove Mayor Bill Jacob received a call about what happened and had to come down and see it for himself. On Friday, he was there for a ribbon cutting ceremony.

The bridge just reopened after it was hit by a box truck in June 2018. The truck took off the cover, causing massive damage and closing it to traffic.

The mayor said the village got a $250,000 grant from the state and more than $50,000 in donations to help renovate the bridge.

“This is a farm village that’s been preserved,” he said. “This is part of the town.”

While it’s damaged, it’s not as bad as what happened two years ago. The bridge is structurally sound with some superficial damage to the wood that will need to be replaced and repainted.