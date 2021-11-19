Legal analysis of the Rittenhouse trial following the verdict

CHICAGO — Moments after Kyle Rittenhouse was found not guilty on all five counts, WGN News Now spoke with attorney Sam Adam Jr. for an analysis of the trial and the verdict.

Rittenhouse, 18, was acquitted of all charges Friday. He took the stand during the trial pleading self-defense in the deadly Kenosha shootings.

The jury, which appeared to be overwhelmingly white, deliberated for nearly three and half days.

While the verdict was read, Rittenhouse’s mother, Wendy, cried and hugged those near her.

But like attorney Adam explains, this may not be the end in this case. Adam said there may still be legal fallout from the shootings.