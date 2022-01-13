Lawyer upset after Cook County judge, other attorneys caught on hot mic making disparaging comments

CHICAGO — A Cook County judge and two Cook County assistant state’s attorneys were caught on a hot mic allegedly engaged in an inappropriate conversation regarding a high-profile attorney who was in court earlier this week.

Jennifer Bonjean, a lawyer based primarily in New York, was involved earlier this week in court proceedings in Cook County.

“I rep Roosevelt Myles who I’ve repped for quite some time,” she said. “We allege he was wrongly convicted in 1993 that was in front of Judge Raines when his unfolded.”

Bonjean said Cook County judge William Raines has been presiding over the case for the last 18 months. After things had wrapped up for the day, it seemed a YouTube livestream was still rolling and comments were caught on a hot mic.

Bonjean told WGN News Judge Raines started chatting about her with two Cook County prosecutors and a Cook County assistant public defender.

“He says ‘did you see her going nuts, it’s insane,'” Bonjean said. “The biggest problem comes when he says ‘can you imagine waking up next to her everyday? oh my God.’ All the girls laugh.”

Amid the remarks, she said assistant state’s attorney Susie Bucaro then chimed in.

“An ASA goes ‘there would be a number of things wrong in my life if I was waking up next to her everyday’ and then the judge goes, ‘I couldn’t get a visual on that if you paid me.'”

Bonjean said comments were also made about Bonjean’s colleague.

“There was a terrible reference to my male associate who is called a 13 year old in a suit – he’s a licensed attorney in multiple states, also called him my man child,” Bonjean said.

Bonjean said she received an apology from Kim Foxx and the prosecutors, but not from Judge Raines.

“I did get one from Kim Foxx and from her ASAs who participated in this convo and I accepted those apologies,” she said.

On Thursday, a motion was granted to have whatever was said on the livestream preserved. Bonjean plans on making a complaint to the Judicial Inquiry Board.