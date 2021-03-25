Lawsuit filed after Bellwood village trustee candidate says he was injured by police during ‘swatting’ raid

BELLWOOD, Ill. – A federal civil lawsuit has been filed over a police raid in Bellwood for officers’ alleged actions during a “swatting” incident.

“What happened to me and my family was unbelievable,” Soto said.

George Soto, a village trustee candidate, and his wife Margarita were outside of the Bellwood Police Department to demand answers about a raid on their own home in the 400 block of 24th Avenue.

“We are here to demand that the Bellwood police department release the body cameras,” their attorney said.

The video captured the sudden arrival of heavily-armed Bellwood police officers with support from neighboring departments.

Several of the dozen officers were seen carrying high-powered rifles.

“Without cause or provocation, Mr. Soto was violently slammed,” his attorney said. “Injuring his shoulder.”

Soto said he suffered a fractured spine in the incident. He claims an officer held him to the floor with a knee for a time, making it hard to breathe.

“I kept begging them, please tell us what we did wrong,” Margarita said.

The Sotos said their grandchildren were terrified by the raid.

The oldest, a 15-year-old, was taken into custody. Officers allegedly took the teen for a 20-minute ride in handcuffs while questioning him.