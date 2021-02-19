Lawsuit alleges suburban restaurant owner filmed ‘upskirt’ videos of female employees before arrest

CHICAGO — A lawsuit has been filed alleging a south suburban restaurant owner secretly filmed “upskirt” videos of eight female employees.

The defendant, Michael Papandrea, of Frankfort, was arrested on March 13, 2020 following an investigation by Illinois State Police.

After an investigation by detectives, a search warrant was executed on his restaurant at Parmesans Wood Stone Pizza in Frankfort. During the search, officers seized electronics and video evidence.

Police said electronics revealed unauthorized “upskirt” videos involving Papandrea’s female employees. He was arrested and charged with unauthorized video recording, a Class A misdemeanor.

The lawsuit states there’s several more victims. Two more of Panandrea’s restaurants, Parmesans Station and Parmesans Manheim Chicago, were also named in the lawsuit.