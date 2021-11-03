Lawsuit alleges suburban police officers dropped off disoriented man in parking lot before he was hit by car

NEW LENOX, Ill. — A lawsuit alleges two police officers dropped off an upcoming international student at UIC miles away from his home before he was hit by a car.

The lawsuit involves Qusai Alkafaween, 24, a transfer student from Jordan who was planning to enroll at UIC. It claims Alkafaween was negligently discharged from Silver Cross Hospital. The lawsuit states he was taken to the hospital for psychiatric issues on Dec. 5, 2020.

Afterward, bodycam footage shows two New Lenox police officers discussing with hospital staff about giving him a ride home to Worth — where he lived.

Police said they didn’t want to take him all the way home and told staff they hope he didn’t “ping-pong” back to the hospital.

The officers then drove the 24-year-old to a parking lot at Wolf Road and Route 6 in Orland Park, the lawsuit states.

Alkafaween then wandered into traffic and was struck by a vehicle whose driver did not see him. He suffered brain damage and other injuries, the lawsuit states.

The attorneys for Alkafaween claimed the officers disregarded their department’s own policies.

He was released into the care of his mother, who flew from Jordan, where she now continues to care for him. The lawsuit states as a result of the injuries, Alkafaween will never be able to attend college again.

New Lenox police released the following statement.

“On the evening of December 5th, 2020, the New Lenox Police Department was called to Silver Cross Hospital. Officers were advised that Mr. Alkafaween had been treated, discharged from the hospital, and needed to leave the property. An officer provided Mr. Alkafaween a ride to a location in Orland Park. Due to the pending litigation, we will not be making any further comment at this time.”