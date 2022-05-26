CHICAGO — A newly filed federal lawsuit says a 13-year-old boy was unarmed and complying with orders when he was shot by a Chicago police officer last week in a gas station lot on the West Side.

The teen — identified in the lawsuit only by his initials A.G. — was shot in the back by a Chicago Police Department officer around 10:15 p.m. on May 18 on the 800 block of North Cicero Avenue.

“While A.G. survived the shooting, he has been permanently and catastrophically injured and remains hospitalized,” the suit states. “CPD’s shooting was wholly unjustified as A.G. was running away from the shooting, he was unarmed, and he posed no threat of harm to the officer who shot him or anyone in the vicinity.”

A press conference is scheduled for Thursday afternoon to further discuss the new lawsuit. A representative for the city’s Department of Law declined to comment.

The shooting remains under investigation by the Civilian Office of Police Accountability. In a statement, the agency said that no weapon was recovered at the scene.

The officer who shot the teen has not been publicly identified, though the CPD said last week that the officer was stripped of his police powers.

Addressing reporters the day after the shooting, CPD Supt. David Brown said police believe the teen was involved in a carjacking in west suburban Oak Park two days before he was shot.