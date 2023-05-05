CHICAGO — Democratic lawmakers and activists coming together today saying enough is enough. They want to expand the Supreme Court and enforce a code of ethics.

“This is about bodily autonomy, DACA, gun reform this is life or death,” Congresswoman Delia Ramirez said.

Ramirez is voicing her support for the ‘Just Majority’ campaign, a bus tour pushing to expand the U.S. Supreme Court.

“While I know it’s been a controversial conversation, not if but when and doing it as urgently as possible,” Ramirez said.

The group also called for ethics reform on the high court in light of allegations surfacing involving Justice Clarence Thomas

This comes as the state’s assault weapons ban passed this year following the Highland Park Fourth of July parade mass shooting remains in limbo.

After a judge blocked enforcement of the ban Wednesday, a federal appeals court put the ruling on hold but the legal battle continues.

“They are granting guns more rights than children,” Yolanda Androzzo from One Aim Illinois said.