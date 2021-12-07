Law enforcement warning consumers about knockoffs, counterfeit goods

CHICAGO — As people are busy buying Christmas gifts, federal law enforcement is warning shoppers about counterfeit goods.

Officials said consumers really need to follow the Golden Rule when comes to buying anything, but they need to be especially careful online. If a deal is too good to be true, it probably is. Customs and Border Protection officers are doing what they can to stop the knockoffs from getting into the country.

Along with just getting a fake product the CBP said the counterfeit goods have an impact on the economy and the global supply chain.

A portion of counterfeit items, including fake Gucci and Chanel items, were confiscated at the port of Chicago on Tuesday. Some of the fake purses watches and even Christmas lights are coming in large shipments and small from overseas. There is a safety risk involved as well mostly because you don’t know what the products are made from and if they may be a fire hazard.

Many of the products come in from China, the Philippines and parts of Africa and the impact is real.



The border patrol says last fiscal year the port of Chicago seized $7.8 million worth of counterfeit merchandise.