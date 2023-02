Upcoming week to start mild and stormy but could end on a wintry note

A major storm system will sweep through the Midwest Monday bringing a variety of weather, ranging from heavy snow and ice north to soaking rains and potentially severe thunderstorms south. The Chicago area is slated to receive some heavy rainfall that could cause some local flooding. Thunderstorms are possible here, but the main threat of severe weather should be well south of the city south of the I-80 corridor.