Last minute shoppers fill Chicago area malls, stores

CHICAGO — The countdown is on for last minute shopping.

Most stores in the Chicago area will close by 6 p.m.

And most retailers will be closed on Christmas Day.

Supply chain issues slowed down the delivery of items this year, so people were urged to get started on their lists earlier.

Still, one website, RetailMeNot, found that 74% of consumers plan to do at least some last minute shopping this holiday season.

Also adding to the crowds, Christmas lands on a Saturday this year.

So, many people are off today since some businesses and federal offices are recognizing Friday as the holiday.