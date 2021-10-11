LaPorte County police searching for person of interest after child found dead

LAPORTE COUNTY, Ind. — LaPorte County police are asking for help in finding a man in connection with the discovery of a child found dead Monday morning.

Police said the child was found around 3 a.m. in the 3100 East block of CR 875 South in rural Union Township.

Police are now searching for 28-year-old Alan Morgan, whos is a person of interest in the child’s death.

According to police, Morgan is possibly driving a red 2004 Ford Freestar minivan. The minivan is missing both passenger side hubcaps and was last bearing an expired Indiana temporary license plate.

Police said Morgan should be considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone who knows of his whereabouts is urged to call 911.

The death investigation is open and active, according to police. No further information has been provided at this time.