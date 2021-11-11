Lakeview homeowner fatally shoots man suspected of stealing from a car

CHICAGO — A homeowner who says he saw two thieves stealing from a car fatally shot one of the suspects, according to police.

The homeowner, a 44-year-old man was sitting on the steps of his home on the 2900 block of North Wolcott Avenue around 11:12 p.m. Wednesday when he heard a loud noise and two saw men underneath a car attempting to steal a catalytic converter.

When the two men noticed they were being watched, they crawled out from the car and pulled out their guns and started shooting at the homeowner.

The 44-year-old, who is a licensed concealed carry holder, took out his own firearm and shot one of the suspects, a 25-year-old, in the neck. The second suspect fled the scene.

The 25-year-old was taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center and was pronounced dead.

The homeowner was not injured.

Area Three detectives are investigating.

