Lakeview hit-and-run survivor seeks justice for friend killed after accused driver’s arrest

CHICAGO — Four months after a hit-and crash claimed the life of Sophie Allen and injured her friend Nahiomy Alvarez, police have charged the man allegedly behind the wheel.

Brett Domick appeared in Cook County bond court Tuesday following the events of Aug. 14. While a judge set bail at $500,000, Alvarez told WGN News no amount of money could bring her deeply missed friend back. Alvarez says she believes that Domick is not remorseful for his accused crimes.

“There’s this whole narrative of him wanting to self-surrender,” Alvarez said. “He only self surrendered because there was an arrest coming for him. And he knew that. His lawyer knew that. So he walked to the station because he had no choice. There’s nothing decent about him.”

Alvarez, who suffered a concussion in the crash, says she remains heartbroken over the loss of her friend.

“There are days where it really sinks in that I was an inch away from being killed in that same horrible way,” Alvarez said.

Nahiomy Alvarez and Sophie Allen

In the months since the hit-and-run crash, Alvarez says she has coped with both physical and mental injuries. It’s part of the reason why the 28-year-old decided not to appear in court Tuesday.

“It was part knowing that I wanted to go. There was a sense that if I saw his face, I would get some sort of closure,” Alvarez said. “But I also think it’s just been so traumatizing as it is that I thought, maybe it would be worse for me to see him.”

Police say on Aug. 14., Brett Dimick was operating a BMW X3 that failed to brake at the stop sign at Addison and Fremont streets, driving onto the sidewalk, striking both women.

“After striking victim one and two, defendant Dimick struck a metal fence south of the intersection of Fremont and Addison on the west side of Fremont,” said Assistant State’s Attorney James Murphy.

Authorities say Domick and an unidentified passenger got out of the car and ran off.

“It’s absolutely horrifying,” Alvarez said. “The man that was with him in the car is an enabler in my mind. He’s just as criminally liable for this as anyone else.”

Investigators say Dimick left his sandals behind at the scene. DNA from the shoes matched those of Domick. On Monday, Dec. 13, police charged Dimick with reckless homicide and failure to report an accident that led to injury and/or death.

According to investigators, Dimick’s license was suspended, adding that he should have never been behind the wheel. His next court date is Jan. 3.

Despite the tragic events of Aug. 14, Alvarez says she chooses to remember the good times she had with her friend.

“There are so many things I wish the world knew about Sophie,” she said. “I wish they knew that the day before the accident, she really enjoyed her time in Chicago. I want people to know that Sophie really, really, had hope in this city.”

Now, Alvarez says she hopes the justice system will prevail.

“The entire sort of legacy of Chicago, I think in my mind, will be a function of how they handle this case,” Alvarez says, “and whether they can actually give her family any sense of justice.”