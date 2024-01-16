LAKE VILLA, Ill. — Lake Villa police are mourning the loss of a K9 officer who the department says unexpectedly.

K9 Atticus was an 8-year-old German Shepherd who served with Lake Villa police since June of 2018. Partnered with Officer Bob Bell, K9 Atticus’ duties included narcotics detection, tracking, building and article searches, and handler protection.

K9 Atticus passed away in his sleep on Saturday, Jan.13.

“Atticus was a part of our Lake Villa Police family and will be truly missed,” the department wrote on Facebook.