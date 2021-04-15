Lake Shore Drive bridge to close starting Thursday night for maintenance

CHICAGO — The Lake Shore Drive bridge over the Chicago River will be closed starting Thursday for maintenance.

Chicago’s Department of Transportation said the bridge will be closed starting at 10 p.m. Thursday until 5 a.m. Friday morning for testing and maintenance ahead of boat run season.

The city has been preparing for possible protests surrounding the release of the video of the fatal shooting of 13-year-old Adam Toledo in Little Village. However, the CDOT says the bridge closing is not in response to that.

Traffic will be detoured to Columbus Drive during the closure.

For more information visit chicagodot.org.