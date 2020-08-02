Dear Tom,
What is the “crib” that you give weather readings for?
Steve Schaming, Yorkville
Dear Steve,
Two water temperatures are printed daily on this weather page. The crib water temperature is taken from a sensor near a water intake pipe at the Harrison-Dever Crib, about 2 miles offshore east of Navy Pier.
The crib provides water to much of the Chicago area by pumping it to the Jardine Water Purification Plant, where the water is treated and purified before it is delivered to the city and suburbs through numerous pumping stations.
The shore water temperature is taken near the Jardine plant and usually iswarmer than the crib reading; it best reflects the conditions that swimmers will encounter at the city’s beaches.
Lake Michigan’s crib water temperature readings
