Lake Forest ‘Then & Now’ Auto Show showcases dozens of vintage cars

An auto show featuring beautiful classic automobiles was a treat for vintage car lovers in the northern suburbs.  

The Lake Forest “Then & Now” Auto Show showcased 100 cars revved up and ready for action on Sunday. 

You couldn’t buy a car at the auto show, but you could learn a little history and look at some really cool cars. 

Ferraris, Porches, a couple of Rolls Royces and others were among the selection. There were also corvettes, a classic Packard, and a Woosley Hornet, with the steering wheel on the right side. 

Anyone who missed this year’s show can attend next year as the Lake Forest “Then & Now” Auto Show is expected to return.

