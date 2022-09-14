LAKE FOREST, Ill. — A Lake Forest man has been indicted on ten counts of child pornography.

Paul Salgan, 41, was arrested at his home back in July after the Lake Forest Police Department received information from the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force that Salgan was using the Internet to access child pornographic images and movies.

“Thank you to the officers of Lake Forest and the Investigators of the State’s Attorney’s Office who investigated and captured this individual,” said Lake County State’s Attorney Eric Rinehart in a press release. “We will continue to use the newest technology to make sure our children are kept safe.”

After being arrested, Salgan’s bond was set at $200,000. He posted bond for $20,000 shortly thereafter.

Under the SAFE-T Act, going into effect Jan. 1, 2023, defendants charged with sex crimes will not be granted bond before trial if a judge orders them detained.