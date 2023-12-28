LIBERTYVILLE, Ill. — Lake County Sheriff’s Office Crash Investigators are looking into a fatal crash early Thursday morning in unincorporated Libertyville, which resulted in the death of a 51-year-old Park City man.

Just before 3:30 a.m., Lake County Sheriff’s Deputies were dispatched to Route 137 and Clover Drive for a car-versus-pedestrian crash. Deputies arrived and found the pedestrian, the Park City man, critically injured.

According to Lake County authorities, a preliminary investigation shows that a 2016 Kia Rio, driven by a 54-year-old Woodstock man, was traveling westbound on Route 137 in the outside traffic lane. The driver of the Kia did not see the pedestrian, who was walking in the traffic lane for an unknown reason, before striking him.

The pedestrian was transported to Advocate Condell Medical Center in Libertyville, where he was pronounced dead. Authorities say the driver of the Kia was uninjured and is cooperating with the investigation.

The Lake County Coroner’s Office is scheduling an autopsy on the pedestrian.

The crash remains under investigation by the Lake County Sheriff’s Office Technical Crash Investigations Team.