ROUND LAKE, Ill. — A man is dead after being shot while charging at a sheriff’s deputy with a meat cleaver in Round Lake Wednesday afternoon, according to the Lake County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO).

LCSO officials said deputies were called to a residence in the 34200 block of Barberry Court around 4:05 p.m. in unincorporated Round Lake on a report of a man bleeding and in need of help.

When deputies arrived at the residence, they found a man unconscious and unresponsive on a blood-stained mattress in the living room of the home. According to the LCSO, a deputy discovered the man had a pulse and started to remove pieces of his clothing to find where he was wounded and provide aid.

As the deputy was trying to save the man’s life, he woke up and immediately grabbed a meat cleaver sitting next to him, and lunged at the deputy.

LCSO officials said the deputy and another person in the home immediately retreated, but the man charged after the deputy and the person with the meat cleaver in his hand, at which point the deputy shot the man.

Paramedics, who were already on scene at the time of the incident, took the man to an area hospital in critical condition, where he was later pronounced dead.

The deputy involved was uninjured, and taken to a local hospital for evaluation.

The Lake County Major Crime Task Force is conducting an independent investigation into the incident, and the investigation remains ongoing.

No other information is available at this time.