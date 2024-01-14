LAKE COUNTY, Ill. — A sheriff’s deputy in Lake County is recovering on Sunday afternoon after she was allegedly attacked by a man while performing a well-being check in Unincorporated Lake Zurich.

According to the Lake County Sheriff’s office, the alleged attack unfolded just before 9 a.m. when deputies were called to a home in the 23800 block of North High Ridge Drive.

Deputies say a caller reported that the home had no working utilities and expressed concern for the residents inside, given the freezing temperatures.

Deputies were able to made contact with the residents and determined that they were alright, but they allegedly became upset with the presence of the sheriff’s deputies.

Authorities say before leaving the scene, a deputy retrieved paperwork with information about services and resources available for those struggling from her vehicle, but when she went to place the papers on the front porch, a 30-year-old man allegedly emerged from the home and threw a piece of wood at the deputy.

The deputy was able to dodge the flying piece of wood but lost her balance and fell backward into the snow. That is when the man allegedly jumped onto the deputy and began punching her in the face.

The other deputies on the scene ran to her aid. One deputy even attempted to deploy a Taser, but the weapon was ineffective and did not deter the attacker.

Backup deputies were eventually able to bring the man to the ground and take him into custody. Authorities say after he was taken into custody, he allegedly began spitting on the deputies.

The injured deputy was taken to the hospital where she received treatment and was released.

Authorities say the man who was taken into custody was also taken to the hospital. He reportedly made statements of self-harm and was transported to another hospital for further evaluation.

“Police work can often be extremely unpredictable. In this instance, one of our deputies was trying to provide resources to a family, and she was violently attacked. I am thankful our deputy will be okay and we will ensure the offender is held criminally accountable for his actions, upon his discharge from the hospital,” Lake County Sheriff John Idleburg said.

Sheriff’s deputies say they will review the case with the Lake County State’s Attorney’s Office and seek an arrest warrant.

Authorities have not yet identified anyone involved.