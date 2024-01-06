LAKE COUNTY, Ill. — A man is dead after he was hit by a car in the north suburbs on Friday afternoon, according to police.

Crews from the Gurnee and Waukegan Fire Departments were called to the scene, near Route 120 and South Staben Avenue in Park City, just before 7 p.m. on reports of a crash involving a vehicle and pedestrian.

According to police, a 39-year-old man was hit by a car in the area, but officers have not provided details on what led to the crash.

Police say emergency crews attempted life-saving measures but were unsuccessful, and the man was pronounced dead on the scene.

An investigation into the crash is now underway by Park City police and the Lake County Major Crash Assistance Team (MCAT).

Officers say all parties involved have cooperated with authorities during the investigation.

No arrests have been made in connection with the crash and authorities have not yet identified the man involved.