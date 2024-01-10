HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. — A gun violence prevention Town Hall will be held in Highland Park on Wednesday night.

The Town Hall, one of three being put on by the Lake County State’s Attorney’s Gun Violence Prevention Initiative, begins at 6 p.m. at the Highland Park Public Library. It’s a way for people in Lake County to express their concerns about gun violence in their neighborhoods.

Another one will be held on Jan. 18 in Vernon Hills.

The Highland Park community was rocked especially hard by gun violence in July 2022 when a mass shooting at a Fourth of July parade killed seven people.

The gunman accused in the shooting, Robert Crimo III, is scheduled to appear in court Wednesday after changing his mind about acting as his own attorney and asking for his old public defender to be reassigned to his case.

There is expected to be discussion about setting a trial date for Crimo, whose next court date is Feb. 26.