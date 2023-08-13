VOLO, Ill. — An elderly woman is dead after a semi-truck crash in Volo Saturday morning.

According to police, the 84-year-old woman driving a Chevrolet exited a parking lot on the east side of Route 12 and travelled west towards southbound lanes as the driver of a semi-truck came northbound.

Police said the woman made an abrupt U-turn and the semi-truck drove into the grassy media to avoid direct collision.

The Chevrolet struck the rear end of the semi-truck causing major damage.

The 84-year-old woman sustained major injuries and was transported to a local hospital where she was pronounced dead.

An autopsy is scheduled for the driver. The semi-truck driver was uninjured and cooperated with the investigation.