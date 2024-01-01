WAUKEGAN, Ill. — Hundreds of people went freezing for a great reason Monday morning in Waukegan.

Some hearty souls rang in 2024 by participating in the 25th annual Waukegan Polar Bear Plunge at Municipal Beach, and they did it while raising money for the Special Recreation Services of Northern Lake County.

For short, SRSNLC provides community therapeutic recreation to people with disabilities in the Waukegan and Zion Park Districts. Those participating in Monday’s annual Polar Bear Plunge were happy to freeze a little to raise money so people with disabilities can take part in camps, athletics, health and fitness programs and more.

“It’s a great cause,” Waukegan Park District Board of Commissioners President Jeremiah Johnson said. “Even if it is a bit of a chilly day. It’s worth it in the end, for sure.”

Each year, according to organizers, the Polar Bear Plunge raises at least $20,000.

“What I will say with our community is, we have the greatest heart,” Waukegan Mayor Ann Taylor said.

But while she was thrilled to cheer on Monday’s participants and take part in the event, for Taylor, the Polar Bear Plunge is a spectator sport. You weren’t going to see her in the water, but she was having plenty of fun at the event that brings together people of all ages.

“This town gets excited about this, and you can’t not be a part of this,” Taylor said. “The fun is just there.”

Johnson, meanwhile, is a longtime Polar Bear Plunge donor. But on Monday, he was a first-time plunger.

“I’m battling a cold, so it’s either going to knock it out of me or give me pneumonia,” Johnson said. “We’ll see what happens.”

As the waves rolled in off Lake Michigan to Municipal Beach, some plungers wore costumes, trying to cover up as much as possible. Others wore nothing but shorts.

“It’s not bad. I blew out my socks, my shoes are gone,” 12-time participant Joe Jagert said. “I think they’re floating over there!”



Added participant Rachel Hewitt: “It’s amazing. I’m from Waukegan, and I did sports all my life. So it’s great to give people a chance to participate in activities.”

Some plungers took their time getting in and out of the water. Others sprinted, only to be taken down as they approached shore.

Like Kyle Martin, who says you just have to keep moving.

“I really didn’t feel it,” Martin said. “It’s, like, numb out there. Your whole body’s numb.”

Thankfully, Waukegan firefighters were in the water keeping everyone safe. They were cold, too, but they say it’s worth it to be part of an event that does so much good for others.

“It’s really great,” Waukegan Fire Department Battalion Chief Tony Soler said. “The community loves it, we love it.

“It’s a great bonding event for everybody.”

For more information on the Waukegan Polar Bear Plunge, visit waukeganparks.org/plunge.