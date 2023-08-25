LAKE COUNTY, Ill. — Two men have been charged after they spray painted swastikas and racist language Tuesday at a Walmart in Round Lake Beach.

According to the Lake County State’s Attorney’s Office, officers with the Round Lake Beach Police Department responded to a report claiming the Round Lake Beach Walmart had been defaced on Tuesday.

Investigators determined several businesses in the 2000 block of Route 83 were spray painted with hate speech and swastikas.

While responding to the Walmart report, other officers saw 18-year-old David Dolan and 19-year-old Anthony Shields riding their bicycles near Rollins Road and Hainseville Road. Officers recognized Dolan from previous contacts and stopped both men.

Officers found Dolan and Shields in possession of spray paint that matched the color of the graffiti painted onto the defaced businesses on Route 83.

During the investigation, officers were able to obtain additional evidence from Dolan and Shields and arrested them both.

Both men have been charged with four counts of a hate crime, one count of hate crime to a school, criminal defacement of property. Dolan was also charged with criminal trespass to property.

Dolan’s bond was set at $500,000 and Shields’ bond was set at $350,000.