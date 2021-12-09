Lake County: Where the buffalo roams!

CHICAGO – Residents in Chicago’s northern suburbs are on alert and keeping an eye out for an escapee who’s been on the run for several months.

An American buffalo has been roaming fields in western Lake and eastern McHenry counties since September. Scott Comstock, owner of Milk & Honey Farmstead in Wauconda, says the 850 pound buffalo escaped while being unloaded from a truck to her new home.

He’s hoping it snows soon so he can track the bison and bring her home. His business partner Sunny Kryscha says they plan to hold a contest to name the one and a half year old buffalo once she’s returned home and reunited with her sister.

Now, if you should happen to see the buffalo roaming on the range, Comstock and Lake County authorities say do not approach her, but instead call police.