Northwest Indiana officer found dead in patrol car Friday

EAST CHICAGO, Ind. — A Lake County Sheriff’s officer was found dead in his patrol vehicle on Friday.

At around 4:30 p.m., a civilian employee of the Lake County Sheriff’s Department made the discovery in the parking lot at the East Chicago Courthouse.

The Lake County Coroner’s Office and East Chicago Police Department are investigating. At this time, the 51-year-old veteran officer’s death has not been determined.

“I would like to extend my deepest sympathy to the family loved ones of this officer, and also to the men and women of the Lake County Sheriff’s Department. It is extremely difficult to cope with the loss of one of your own,” said Sheriff Oscar Martinez Jr. said.