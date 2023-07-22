ANTIOCH, Ill. — The Lake County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO) is looking for a man who went missing while swimming in a lake found near the Wisconsin border Saturday afternoon.

After conducting a preliminary investigation around 3:50 p.m., deputies said a 52-year-old man from Mount prospect jumped off of a pontoon boat, operated by his adult son, to swim in Lake Catherine. He briefly resurfaced before falling below the water’s surface, and he has not been seen since.

LCSO marine unit and area fire department boats have been searching the lake with sonar, but as of 9:41 p.m. Saturday, have not been able to find him.

First responders searching the waters where he went missing say the area is approximately 30 feet deep.

LCSO officials said search efforts will continue and updates will be made available when new information emerges.