Lake County man arrested for selling vape in exchange for sexual acts

GURNEE, Ill. – Authorities say a Lake County man accused of trading vaping materials in exchange for lewd acts and images from minors is charged with sexual abuse.

According to police, Isai J. Gonzaga, 25, of Round Lake Park, faces five counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse of minors. An investigation revealed that Gonzaga was selling vape in exchange for sexual acts to multiple victims ages 13-17.

“Reports indicated he would pick up the victims and drive them to a secondary location for the exchange,” police said.

Gonzaga was booked and later released from jail on a $250,000 bond.

LATEST HEADLINES: