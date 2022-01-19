Lake County man accused of recording unsuspecting children in the nude

LAKE COUNTY, Ill. — A man in unincorporated Lake Villa is facing 15 felony counts for allegedly producing child pornography.

Last August, police responded to a residence in the 371000 block of Loretto Avenue after a woman called 911 claiming that she had been unlawfully recorded.

During a search of the home, which belongs to Wilbur Maltby, 51, police were handed a device that resembled a charging cube. Authorities said the cube had a hidden camera in it and the woman found a memory card inside of it.

An inspection of the contents of the memory card revealed nude footage of her and others inside the bathroom of the home. Maltby was initially charged with two counts of unlawful video recording at a residence.

On Nov. 9, a search warrant was conducted and detectives seized multiple electronic devices.

During an analysis of the devices, police revealed numerous photos and videos of nude individuals and manufactured child pornography, recorded at three different locations. Further investigation revealed Maltby was allegedly responsible for recording the nude images and videos of both children and adults.

In addition to his initial charges, on Wednesday a grand jury returned the following charges; three counts of manufacturing child pornography, seven counts of possession of child pornography and five counts of unauthorized video recording.

His next court date is scheduled for Monday.