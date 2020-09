CROWN POINT, Ind. – The Lake County Coroner’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding immediate family or relatives of a deceased man.

Gaither Yates, 61, was previously residing in the 4000 block of Ross Road in Gary and in the 1000 block of Reder Road in Griffith.

The manner of Yates’ death is unknown at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call 219-755-3265.