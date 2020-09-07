Labor Day groundbreaking marks start of Pullman National Monument

CHICAGO — Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot and Senator Dick Durbin were among the leaders who celebrated groundbreaking on the Pullman National Monument Monday.

The groundbreaking was held just outside the Pullman Clock Tower.

The $34 million renovation will be the center of the Pullman National Monument and Park. 12 acres total along 111th Street and Cottage Grove Avenue

It will tell story of the labor movement and early Civil Rights movement in the United States.

The strike by the 4,000 workers at the Pullman Company in 1894 galvanized other rail workers across the country that became a national rail shutdown.

President Grover Cleveland at the time sent in federal troops to end the strike. Twenty-nine striking Pullman workers were killed. The workers went back to work and Cleveland declared it a national Labor Day shortly afterward.

“We want to remember them today and how they paved the way for the labor movement here in America,” National Pullman Monument’s Teri Gage said.

Colleen Callahan, Director of Illinois Department of Natural Resources said the site is at the national day go hand in hand.

“This many years later, we still talk about labor, we still talk about Civil Rights and it’s important that this site … is not forgotten, as not only part of our national history but the role that the state of Illinois played in that history as well,” she said. “So it’s important that we don’t forget our roots as we plan our future.”

Five years ago, President Obama gave the South Side site it’s national recognition.

The redevelopment of Pullman into a national park and monument is also generating a lot of other development. Amazon, Whole Foods distribution center, and SC Johnson Have either built or planning to build nearby.

Ald. Anthony Beale of 9th Ward said his ward is thrilled.

“We will be on the map when people travel the country from one national park to the other,” he said. “Now they will have a place to come, learn about the history of Pullman and the city of Chicago and the 9th Ward in particular. So we’re really excited about what’s happening here.”