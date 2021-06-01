Krispy Kreme offering two free doughnuts to select customers on National Doughnut Day

CHICAGO — Friday is starting to look like a two-doughnut day.

In honor of National Doughnut Day, Krispy Kreme has announced that all customers who visit a U.S. location on June 4 can redeem a free doughnut — of any kind — with no other purchase necessary. In addition, guests who present their vaccination card will also be allowed to redeem a second doughnut, as part of a separate ongoing promotion announced earlier this year.

“On National Doughnut Day, stop by and enjoy any doughnut you want on us. And if you’re helping us get past this pandemic by getting your COVID-19 vaccine, then THANK YOU and have a second doughnut on us,” said Dave Skena, chief marketing officer for Krispy Kreme, in a press release.

Our fav day, your fav deal! Both will be back this National Doughnut Day, FRIDAY JUNE 4 – come in for a FREE doughnut of your choice🍩🎉



Participating US & CAN shops on Friday 6/4 ONLY, while supplies last! Offer valid only in shop – not online.

On June 4, Krispy Kreme customers who purchase a dozen doughnuts will be offered the option of buying an additional Original Glazed dozen for just $1 more.

Krispy Kreme originally began giving free doughnuts to vaccinated customers (who present their vaccination cards) in March 2021, offering each a free Original Glazed doughnut “anytime, any day, even every day” through Dec. 31, 2021. As of Tuesday, Krispy Kreme has given away more than 1.5 million free doughnuts since the beginning of the promotion, the brand confirmed.

“We all want to get COVID-19 behind us as fast as possible and we want to support everyone doing their part to make the country safe by getting vaccinated as soon as the vaccine is available to them,” Skena said in March.

At the time, Krispy Kreme had also received backlash from social media users who felt the promotion — which aimed to incentivize Americans to get the COVID-19 vaccine by giving away doughnuts — was sending a conflicting message about health. Krispy Kreme CEO Mike Tattersfield, in response, defended the promotion in an interview with Yahoo Finance Live, saying, “We’re a sweet treat company … If folks don’t want to visit a doughnut shop, they don’t have to.”

Krispy Kreme also revealed on Tuesday that it plans to file for an initial public offering (IPO) of common stock, but said the “number of shares to be offered and the price range for the proposed offering” are not yet determined. The North Carolina-based company plans for its stock to trade on the NASDAQ under the ticker symbol “DNUT.”