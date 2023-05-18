CHICAGO — Those who like to mix condiments for new concoctions will soon get some help from Kraft Heinz.

The company unveiled Wednesday their new condiment dispenser “HEINZ REMIX.”

The dispenser will offer over 200 potential sauce combinations.

Consumers will first select from a range of base sauces — currently ketchup, 57 sauce and BBQ sauce. Then, further personalization can be made with jalapeno, smoky chipotle, buffalo and mango “enhancers.”

The company said the intensity levels of low, medium and high will be offered.

Kraft Heinz is debuting the dispenser at the 2023 National Restaurant Association Show in Chicago this weekend.