Kitten who escaped at O’Hare returned to owners in Seattle

CHICAGO — A kitten who escaped at O’Hare during the holidays has been reunited with her owners in Seattle.

A ten-week-old British short hair was traveling from Chicago to Seattle on Dec. 20 when she managed to break free.

Someone spotted her and TSA agents searched more than two dozen gates as they looked for her owner.

By then, the kitten’s owners, who was named “Delta” by TSA agents, were already in Seattle.

An animal care advocate looked after the kitten, who is now back home. Delta’s owners left a note for the TSA agents, thanking them for their efforts.