Kids send ‘virtual hugs,’ cards to seniors isolated due to COVID-19

A pandemic brings out the many colors of the human experience, and for two sets of sisters it also brings out their hearts.

With home-schooling becoming the norm, the Huggins girls and the Hendrix sisters are also getting a lesson in giving to seniors in northern Virginia who don’t have the chance to be around family.

"We're kind of quarantined in here but they are quarantined all alone and they don’t have their family around to make them happy," 13-year-old Emily Hendrix said.

The pilot program sends notes of love and support to area seniors on lockdown because of COVID-19. Like Jan Hamilton, who received words of love and encouragement.

"Your smile is like sunshine with the eyelashes,” Hamilton read. “You can tell it’s done by a sweet little girl."Written by those who are just starting out, the letters still help others who are going through times neither seen before. It all shows how the power of wor