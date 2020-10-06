‘Kids helping kids’ in the pandemic: UNICEF’s iconic orange boxes go virtual

Just as we all have had to pivot in some way during the pandemic, so too have philanthropic organizations who don’t want lifesaving assistance to stop for even a minute, much less months or years.

UNICEF is a leader when it comes to aid for children.

This Halloween they promise to press on with a decades old tradition of “kids helping kids.”

The phrase “Trick or treat for UNICEF” and the iconic orange boxes with synonymous with “kids helping kids” since 1950.

Over the years the United Nation’s agency has been committed to providing aid to children all over the globe. It’s raised $180 million during the Halloween season.

This year, efforts are going online to collect much needed donations for needy children all over the world and to get kids in the U.S. involved even though that little orange box will work its magic through a computer or a phone. They can register on the website and still collect funds for UNICEF.

Beth McCostlin is with UNICEF USA.

“Every activity they do on the platform unlocks trick or treat coins and together with the donations that they raise they will accrue a pot of coins that they can then direct toward products that can help combat COVID around the planet,” she said.

The funds go to buying masks, paying for vaccines and providing clean water for children who need it most.

UNICEF works in more than 180 countries, making it the largest humanitarian effort for children in the world.

Fundraising started October 1 and ends later this month. More information at Trickortreatforunicef.org