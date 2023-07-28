KENOSHA, Wisc. — Two people are dead and two others are injured after a driver crashed into a store in Kenosha, Wisconsin.

The crash happened around 3:25 a.m. at the Play it Again Sports store in the 4000 block of 75th Street.

Five people were inside the truck when the driver partially crashed into the store, according to police.

Two people were killed and two people were critically injured, police said.

Their identities haven’t been released.

The crash is still under investigation and anyone with information is asked to call police at 262-605-5203 or report tips anonymously to Kenosha Area Crime Stoppers at 262-656-7333.